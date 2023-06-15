Man Identified as Michael Melvin Aker Dies in Huntertown Three-Car Crash

Michael Melvin Aker : Man identified as victim in Huntertown crash

A three-car collision that occurred in Huntertown resulted in the death of a man, who has now been identified as 78-year-old Michael Melvin Aker of Fort Wayne, according to the Allen County Coroner. The accident took place at SR 3 and Gump Road at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, and Aker was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead due to multiple blunt force impact injuries sustained in the crash. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the incident.

News Source : Lydia Reuille

