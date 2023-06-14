Man identified as Richard W. Heald III found dead in Greenville County parking lot accident

Richard W. Heald, victim of Belton accident : Man found dead in Greenville County identified as Richard W. Heald III

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has identified the man found dead in a business parking lot as Richard W. Heald, III, aged 32. He was discovered on Tuesday at approximately 11 am under a large commercial vehicle at Cothran’s Towing on Cooley Bridge Road in Belton. Heald was repairing a mechanical issue with a 2014 Kenworth T880 tri-axle dump truck when he became trapped underneath the vehicle and died of traumatic asphyxia. The incident was captured on video by Sky 4.

News Source : WYFF

