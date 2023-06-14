Man identified as Richard W. Heald III found dead in Greenville County parking lot accident

Man identified as Richard W. Heald III found dead in Greenville County parking lot accident

Posted on June 14, 2023

Richard W. Heald, victim of Belton accident : Man found dead in Greenville County identified as Richard W. Heald III

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has identified the man found dead in a business parking lot as Richard W. Heald, III, aged 32. He was discovered on Tuesday at approximately 11 am under a large commercial vehicle at Cothran’s Towing on Cooley Bridge Road in Belton. Heald was repairing a mechanical issue with a 2014 Kenworth T880 tri-axle dump truck when he became trapped underneath the vehicle and died of traumatic asphyxia. The incident was captured on video by Sky 4.

News Source : WYFF

  1. Coroner investigation
  2. Business death
  3. Police investigation
  4. Unexplained death
  5. Forensic examination
Post Views: 5

Leave a Reply