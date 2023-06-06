“Man identified as Ryan Stanush killed in Bexar County shooting”

Ryan Stanush : “Man identified as 33-year-old Ryan Stanush killed in Bexar County shooting”

The article features an image and details about a shooting incident that occurred on June 6, 2023. The victim, identified as Ryan Stanush, was shot and killed by Bexar County Sheriff’s investigators after allegedly attacking his sister and a responding deputy. The article includes tags for Ryan Thomas Stanush, BCSO, shooting, news, and killed.

Read Full story : Man shot, killed by BCSO faced prison time for violating probation in manslaughter case /

News Source : KSAT

