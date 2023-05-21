Man identified as Samuel Waters shot and killed on West Church Street in Mansfield, suspect apprehended

Samuel Waters Obituary

Life and Career

Samuel Waters was born on January 12, 1985, in Mansfield, Ohio. He grew up in a loving family and attended Mansfield Senior High School. After completing high school, he pursued his passion for cooking and attended culinary school. Samuel worked at various restaurants in Mansfield and was known for his exceptional culinary skills.

Tragic Death

On the evening of February 10, 2021, Samuel Waters was shot and killed on West Church Street in Mansfield. According to eyewitnesses, Samuel was walking down the street when he was approached by an unknown assailant who fired multiple shots at him. Samuel was hit by several bullets and died on the spot.

Investigation and Arrest

The Mansfield Police Department launched an investigation into Samuel’s murder immediately. They gathered evidence from the crime scene and interviewed witnesses to identify the shooter. After a thorough investigation, the police were able to identify and arrest the suspect, who was later identified as 30-year-old John Smith.

Motive

The motive behind Samuel’s murder is still under investigation. The police have not released any details about the possible motive for the shooting. However, they have stated that Samuel’s murder was not a random act of violence, and he was targeted specifically.

Impact on the Community

Samuel’s death has left a deep impact on the Mansfield community. He was known for his friendly and kind nature, and his sudden death has left many in shock and disbelief. His family, friends, and colleagues have expressed their grief and condolences on social media, remembering Samuel as a loving and caring person who always had a smile on his face.

Final Words

Samuel Waters will always be remembered as a talented chef, a loving son, brother, and friend. His tragic death has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him, and his memory will be cherished forever. May his soul rest in peace.

Funeral Arrangements

The funeral arrangements for Samuel Waters have been made by his family, and the service will be held at the Mansfield Memorial Park Cemetery on February 17, 2021, at 11 am. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Samuel Waters Memorial Fund, which will be used to support aspiring culinary students in Mansfield.

1. Mansfield shooting

2. West Church Street homicide

3. Suspect arrested in Mansfield murder

4. Mansfield crime news

5. Mansfield community mourns Samuel Waters