Mohmmad-Saeid Boubash shooting victim in Aurora double shooting incident : Man identified as victim in Aurora shooting: York Regional Police

The York Regional Police have identified the victim of a shooting in Aurora, Ont. on Monday as 38-year-old Mohmmad-Saeid Boubash from Aurora. According to reports, the police were alerted to the shooting at a home on Stubbs Lane and arrived to find a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police believe the shooting was targeted, but currently have no information on any suspects. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police or Crime Stoppers. The article also includes a video about Ottawa’s renewed crackdown on gun and gang violence.

News Source : Hannah Jackson

