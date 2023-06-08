“Gerardo C” : Man identified as victim in Cancun barbershop shooting

The identity of the man who was fatally shot inside a barbershop in Cancun has been revealed as 32-year-old Gerardo “C” from the state of Guerrero. Contrary to earlier reports by some media outlets, Gerardo “C” was not a police officer, but a civilian. The shooting occurred on Tuesday when two individuals on a motorcycle opened fire, leaving at least 14 shell casings at the scene. Cancun police have cordoned off the area to gather evidence and investigate the motive behind the incident. The victim’s car, which was found without license plates, was also towed from the location.

News Source : Riviera Maya News

