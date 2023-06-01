Man Identified as Victim in Sandycreek Township Bicycle Accident

Christopher Smith, victim of bicycle accident in Sandycreek Township. : Worthington Resident Dies in Bicycle Accident: Christopher Smith Identified as Victim

A man from Worthington has been identified as the victim of a fatal bicycle accident on Belmar Acres Road in Sandycreek Township. Christopher Smith, aged 37, was pronounced dead at around 2:30am on Sunday by Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh. Further details of the incident have not been provided.

News Source : TheDerrick.com

