Man Identified as Victim in Sandycreek Township Bicycle Accident

Man Identified as Victim in Sandycreek Township Bicycle Accident

Posted on June 1, 2023

Christopher Smith, victim of bicycle accident in Sandycreek Township. : Worthington Resident Dies in Bicycle Accident: Christopher Smith Identified as Victim

A man from Worthington has been identified as the victim of a fatal bicycle accident on Belmar Acres Road in Sandycreek Township. Christopher Smith, aged 37, was pronounced dead at around 2:30am on Sunday by Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh. Further details of the incident have not been provided.

News Source : TheDerrick.com

  1. Bike accident identification
  2. Fatal bike accident
  3. Record keeping for bike accidents
  4. Identifying victims of bike accidents
  5. Importance of record keeping for bike accidents
Post Views: 8

Leave a Reply