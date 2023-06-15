Man identified as victim in single-vehicle crash: Mario E. Toney

Posted on June 15, 2023

Mario E. Toney victim name car crash : Suspect/victim name: Mario E. Toney – Whiteside County Coroner identifies 18-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash

Mario E. Toney of Dixon, Illinois, has been identified by the Whiteside County Coroner as the individual who lost his life in a car accident on June 3. The crash was a single-vehicle incident.

News Source : https://www.kwqc.com

