Man identified as victim in single-vehicle crash: Mario E. Toney

Mario E. Toney victim name car crash : Suspect/victim name: Mario E. Toney – Whiteside County Coroner identifies 18-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash
Mario E. Toney of Dixon, Illinois, has been identified by the Whiteside County Coroner as the individual who lost his life in a car accident on June 3. The crash was a single-vehicle incident.
Read Full story :Whiteside County, Crash Death Identified/
News Source : https://www.kwqc.com
- Whiteside County Crash Death
- Identified Victim of Whiteside County Crash
- Fatal Crash in Whiteside County
- Whiteside County Accident Investigation
- Whiteside County Traffic Fatality Identified