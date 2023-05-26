Man identified as victim in Waterbury shooting, suspect still at large

Denroy Robinson : Man identified as victim in Waterbury shooting, suspect at large

A man who was shot multiple times on Circular Avenue in Waterbury died at a local hospital on Thursday night, according to local police. The victim has been identified as Denroy Robinson, 26, of Waterbury. The suspect has not yet been identified, but investigators believe that the two individuals knew each other and that the shooting was an isolated incident that began as a disturbance and escalated. Robinson was found with gunshot wounds on Thursday evening and was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The shooting is currently under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department’s Major Crimes Division.

Caroline Tien

