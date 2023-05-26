Man identified in fatal hit and run crash in Woodbridge, suspect Jeffrey Wayne Holman wanted by police

Jeffrey Wayne Holman – focus keyword : “Driver In Fatal Hit And Run Crash Identified, Wanted By Police: Jeffrey Wayne Holman”

The man who fled the scene of a fatal crash in Woodbridge last month has been identified by authorities. The crash occurred on April 29 at the intersection of Old Bridge Road and Colby Drive, resulting in the death of 30-year-old Eric Matthew Kuhn. The driver who fled the scene has been identified as 55-year-old Jeffrey Wayne Holman of Woodbridge. Holman is wanted by authorities, who have obtained warrants for his arrest. He is charged with felony hit and run and driving on a revoked license. Holman is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes, standing at 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 240 pounds. The police department has urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them.

News Source : Liam Griffin

Fatal hit and run Driver identification Police investigation Suspect wanted Criminal charges