Man in custody after Exeter Township shooting: James Michael Pattenaude arrested on 11 felony charges

Posted on May 26, 2023

After a shooting occurred in Exeter Township on Monday, Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough requested assistance from the public in locating James Michael Pattenaude, who was identified as a person of interest. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detectives located Pattenaude parked in a commercial business parking lot off Airport Highway and South Reynolds Road in Lucas County, Ohio on Wednesday. Pattenaude led Ohio authorities on a pursuit back to Monroe County, where he was quickly taken into custody at Memorial Highway at Head O Lake Road in Whiteford Township. Eleven felony charges, including assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, have been filed against Pattenaude and he is currently being held in the Monroe County Jail on $785,000 in bonds. The homeowner and Pattenaude know each other and the shooting was not a random event. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau is investigating the case and anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7530.

News Source : Monroe News

