Man in custody after three boys are killed in shooting in Clermont County – WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio today.

Following a shooting in Monroe Township, Clermont County on Thursday afternoon, three children have been confirmed dead. At around 4:15 p.m., a 911 call was made reporting the shooting on Laurel Lindale Road. The caller, an unknown female, said her babies had been shot. When medics arrived, they found three boys shot in the yard, aged three, four, and seven. The boys died at the scene. The boys’ mother, a 34-year-old woman, was found outside the home with a gunshot wound to the hand and was transported to UC Medical Center. A 32-year-old man, Chad Doerman, is in custody and being interviewed by officers. The shooting is under investigation.

News Source : WHIO Staff

Source Link :3 boys killed, man in custody, following shooting in Clermont County – WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio/