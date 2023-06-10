Minneapolis shooting victim : Man in his 20s killed in Minneapolis shooting, second homicide reported on Saturday

A man in his 20s was killed in a shooting in the Whittier neighborhood of Minneapolis on Saturday, which is the second homicide reported in the city on the same day. According to witnesses, a person fired at a group of people standing outside before fleeing. The victim was taken to HCMC in downtown Minneapolis, where he died due to gunshot wounds. Another man in his 20s also died from a shooting in north Minneapolis earlier on Saturday. The city has recorded more than 20 homicides this year, according to the city’s database. As of Saturday evening, no one had been arrested in the south Minneapolis homicide, and anyone with information was asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

News Source : Kelly Smith

