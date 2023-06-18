Man in his 20s killed in North Las Vegas shooting, suspect/victim not identified

North Las Vegas shooting victim : Man in his 20s killed in North Las Vegas shooting, victim’s identity unknown

A shooting incident in North Las Vegas resulted in the death of a man in his 20s on Saturday evening. The North Las Vegas Police Department received reports of the shooting in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Civic Center Drive at around 6:35 p.m. Responding officers found an adult male with gunshot wounds in the area of Dillon Avenue and North Bassler Street, who was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. The incident is currently under investigation, and the victim has not yet been publicly identified. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the NLVPD or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

News Source : KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas

