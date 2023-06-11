Man in his thirties fatally shot on Reynolds Park Road. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Saturday, a shooting occurred on Reynolds Park Road in Winston-Salem, resulting in the death of a 30-year-old man named Ethan Bain. According to the Winston-Salem police, Bain was attending a party when he got into an argument with several people. As he tried to leave the party, he was shot and found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Despite being taken to the hospital, Bain later died from his injuries. The police are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call them at 336-773-7700.

News Source : Karringtan Harris

Source Link :30-year-old man dead after Reynolds Park Road shooting/