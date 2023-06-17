Man in tie-dye sweatshirt identified as suspect in fatal shooting of Erasmo Pujols in the Bronx

Erasmo Pujols : Man in tie-dye sweatshirt identified as suspect in fatal shooting of Erasmo Pujols in Bronx

According to police, the man responsible for fatally shooting a 42-year-old man outside a Bronx deli has been identified as a man wearing a bright tie-dye sweatshirt. The victim, Erasmo Pujols, was shot multiple times outside University Deli on University Ave. on June 10. Despite being rushed to Lincoln Hospital, he tragically passed away. Witnesses reported hearing the shots, and one, Anthony Powell, revealed that Pujols had begged for help and said he didn’t want to die. Police have released surveillance footage of the suspect, who is believed to be about 5-foot-6, between 185 and 190 pounds, and wearing a yellow, blue, and red tie-dye hoodie with the hood up, black sweatpants, and white clogs. Anyone with information is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers. No arrests have been made yet.

Read Full story : NYPD releases image of suspect wanted in fatal Bronx shooting /

News Source : Thomas Tracy

1) NYPD shooting suspect

2) Bronx homicide investigation

3) Wanted suspect in Bronx shooting

4) Fatal shooting suspect at large

5) NYPD seeks information on suspect in Bronx murder