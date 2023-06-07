Man indicted for attempted murder in shooting, Travis Lawson identified as shooter

Travis Lawson : Travis Lawson indicted for attempted murder in September 2022 shooting

An attempted murder indictment has been issued for a man connected to a shooting that took place in Mobile, Alabama in September 2022, as per reports. According to the authorities, the incident occurred on Flicker Street, with police responding to the scene after receiving reports of gunshots. While at the location, a male subject opened fire on the police vehicle before fleeing on foot. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, though the vehicle was damaged. Travis Lawson, aged 27, has been identified as the shooter and was indicted on charges of attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied or unoccupied vehicle. Court documents indicate that the indictment was issued on June 7, 2023.

News Source : https://www.fox10tv.com

