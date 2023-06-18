Vinith (victim) : Man involved in murder case hacked to death in Tamil Nadu

A 29-year-old man, identified as Arivazhagan alias Vinith and involved in a murder case, was hacked to death by five men in Tamil Nadu’s Karaikudi district. The incident took place on Sunday when Vinith was ordered to sign in at the police station. As he stepped out on the road, five men in an SUV surrounded and chased him. The video footage shows Vinith falling to the ground and being mercilessly thrashed with sticks and rods by the men. Despite a man in a blue shirt attempting to rescue him, Vinith succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. The police have detained Vinith’s friends for questioning and are searching for the attackers. Vinith was out on conditional bail and staying with two friends in a lodge.

News Source : Pramod Madhav

