Man jailed for dog attack on 11-year-old girl in Stepney Green

Siddique Ali : Man jailed for dog attack on 11-year-old girl in east London

A man has been sentenced to 14 months in jail for the attack of an 11-year-old girl by his dog as she walked to school in east London. Siddique Ali, the owner of the dog, was identified following a public appeal from detectives. The girl was attacked on September 28th, and was rushed to hospital where she received treatment for several days. Ali was subsequently charged with being in control of a dangerously out of control dog. He appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court where he was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment and banned from keeping a dog for 10 years. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £187.

News Source : Barney Davis

Dog attack in east London Dangerous dog ownership Consequences of out-of-control dogs Legal penalties for dog owners Public safety and dog ownership