Man jailed for sexually abusing six children, Martin Arnold sentenced to 12 years

Martin Arnold, sexual abuse victim : 65-year-old Martin Arnold jailed for sexually abusing six children

A man named Martin Arnold, aged 65, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after admitting to sexually abusing six children. The trial took place at Bristol Crown Court on May 26, where Arnold, who resides in Bristol Road Lower, Weston-super-Mare, pleaded guilty to 23 counts of sexual offenses against the six victims, along with a single count of possessing pornographic images of children. Police arrested Arnold in February 2021, and laptops seized by them revealed prohibited images of children. Arnold had sexually assaulted young girls in various places across Somerset between 1996 and 2003, and again in 2020, grooming his victims with gifts, money, and day trips. The court also imposed a lifelong Sexual Harm Prevention Order and ordered Arnold to register on the sexual offenders register for life. Avon and Somerset Police’s DC Anthony Davis, who was the investigating officer, praised the victims for their bravery in supporting the investigation and getting justice. One of the victims said that speaking out about the ordeal made them feel less ashamed, while another victim felt relieved to let out their dark secret and thanked the other victims for encouraging them to come forward. The police urged victims of rape or sexual assault to come forward and report the offenses to them or The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24/7.

Read Full story : Somerset man jailed for 12 years for sexual abuse of children /

News Source : ITV News

Sexual abuse Somerset Child abuse conviction Somerset sex offender Child protection Somerset Criminal sentencing for child abuse