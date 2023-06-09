Man jumps in front of Smriti Irani’s convoy in Raebareli

Dhirendra Singh : Man jumps in front of Smriti Irani’s convoy in Rae Bareilly

A man who was fired from his job at the Parshadepur Nagar Panchayat jumped in front of Union Minister Smriti Irani’s convoy in Rae Bareilly. The police detained Dhirendra Singh, and Irani ordered a medical checkup for him. Reports suggest that Singh was among 14 outsourced employees who were recently fired. Irani has been touring Rae Bareilly, the Lok Sabha constituency of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi. The article includes an image of Irani with the man who jumped in front of her convoy.

News Source : Edited by Nivedita Dash

