Man killed after being run over by girlfriend’s car in Phoenix

Marceliano Herrera (victim) : Man killed by girlfriend’s car in Phoenix

According to the Phoenix Police Department, a man named Marceliano Herrera, aged 29, was killed on Saturday night after being run over by his girlfriend’s car. The incident occurred near 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road in response to a domestic violence call. The caller reported that she accidentally ran over Herrera while attempting to drive away. The police found Herrera lying on the road with his girlfriend attempting to help him. However, he died from his injuries after being taken to the hospital. An investigation found that Herrera was holding onto the door handle of the vehicle as his girlfriend tried to leave, and he fell over and was run over by the car. The driver stopped immediately and called 911 for medical aid. Police confirmed that the driver showed no signs of impairment and was released while awaiting the conclusion of the investigation.

