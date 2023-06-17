Man killed after shooting inside Richmond apartment identified by police today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The identity of the man who was shot and killed in an apartment on Richmond’s Southside has been released by the police. Officials were notified of the shooting at around 10:35 p.m. on Sunday in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike. Upon arrival, they discovered Jazshawn Hickman, a 26-year-old resident of Richmond, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The Major Crimes unit is investigating the case, and no further details have been released about the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective P. Mansfield at 804-646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The reporting methods for Crime Stoppers are anonymous. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

