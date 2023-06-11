Man killed and teenagers injured in shooting linked to gang activity in Azusa today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Saturday, authorities reported a gang-related shooting in front of an apartment complex in Azusa that left one man dead and two others wounded. Deputies arrived on the scene at 11:01 p.m. on Friday and found a man in his 20s had been shot and killed, as well as a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man who were both injured. According to Lt. Hugo Reynaga of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, multiple suspects walked up to the trio and fired several rounds before fleeing on foot. The condition of the wounded victims is unknown, and homicide detectives are assisting with the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau or Crime Stoppers.

News Source : 2UrbanGirls

Source Link :Gang-related shooting leaves man dead, teens injured in Azusa/