Man Killed and Two Injured in Assam-Arunachal Pradesh Clash | Representative Image Photo : Twitter



Subscribe to Notifications



Delhi:

A shooting incident occurred along the Assam- A shooting incident occurred along the Assam- Arunachal Pradesh border on Monday, resulting in the death of one man and injury to two others in the Dhemaji district of Assam.

According to initial reports, individuals from Arunachal Pradesh crossed the border and opened fire on three people from Assam who were planting trees and saplings. The deceased has been identified as Boga Chutia, while the injured victims are Pushpa Gogoi and Montu Gogoi.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commented on the incident, acknowledging that such acts are often motivated by land disputes. He has instructed the District Collector and Superintendent of Police to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

“We still haven’t solved the boundary issue. Generally, the neighbouring state doesn’t attack us. Some criminals do all this for land. I have asked the DC and SP to investigate the case,” he said.

The Superintendent of Police in Dhemaji has been in contact with the Arunachal Pradesh administration, seeking their assistance in apprehending the culprits responsible for the attack.

Last month, the governments of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh signed an agreement to resolve their long-standing border disputes. This agreement, signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, aimed to address the territorial disputes in 123 villages along the 804.1-km-long border shared by the two states. While the agreement was considered a significant step forward, tensions remain unresolved. Arunachal Pradesh has maintained that certain forested areas in the plains traditionally belonged to their hill tribal chiefs and communities, alleging that these territories were transferred to Assam without their consent. In 1987, after Arunachal Pradesh gained statehood, a tripartite committee recommended the transfer of specific territories from Assam to Arunachal Pradesh, further complicating the border issue. Assam contested this and the matter was in the Supreme Court for a long time.