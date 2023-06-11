Man killed and woman in critical condition after shooting in St. Catharines today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A shooting in St. Catharines, Ont., resulted in the death of one man and critical injuries to a woman, according to Niagara Regional Police. They were alerted to the incident at around 9:35 p.m. on Saturday. The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was taken to the hospital, where she remains in critical but stable condition. Police believe the shooting was targeted and pose no immediate danger to the public. However, the suspect, who is unidentified, is still on the loose and considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the authorities. The Canadian Press first reported this on June 11, 2023.

News Source : CP24

Source Link :St. Catharines shooting leaves man dead, woman in critical condition/