Man killed, another injured as truck overturns on tea stall in Jashore

The deceased was identified as Nazir Ahmed, 53, the shopkeeper. Indro, 34, was injured, according to our Benapole correspondent who quotes Nawapara Highway Police Officer-in-Charge Hamid Uddin.

According to locals and eyewitnesses, the truck was carrying goods from Benapole to Khulna. When it reached the Chanchra Bablatala area, the driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid hitting a three-wheeler. The truck overturned and fell onto the tea stall.

The OC said two people in the tea stall were seriously injured and were rushed to Jashore General Hospital. Nazir Ahmed died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The driver of the truck managed to flee, but the truck was seized.