Man killed at Pilbara iron ore site identified as Kieren McDowall

The Pilbara iron ore site death of a young father of two named Kieren McDowall was reported by his employer. He had been working at the Ken’s Bore mine site in the Pilbara when the incident occurred, and police have confirmed that the death was non-suspicious. McDowall was a contractor for AAA Asphalt Surfaces, and the company’s managing director expressed his condolences to McDowall’s family. The incident is currently being investigated by WorkSafe and inspectors from the WA Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety. McDowall’s death marks the fourth fatality in Western Australia’s mining industry since October 2022, and the Australian Workers Union (AWU) has called for improved safety standards in the industry.

