Bai Khan railway track accident victim : Man killed by speeding train, another commits suicide in Rawalpindi

According to sources, a man was struck and killed by a fast-moving train while walking near the railway track in Bai Khan area of Gujar Khan. Local police immediately called Rescue 1122 to the scene, who then transported the man’s body to the hospital for post-mortem examination. In a separate incident, a 32-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his house in Milad Chowk located in Gulistan Colony. The reason for the suicide was not known at the time, and locals alerted Rescue 1122 who moved the body to the hospital for identification. The doctors conducted a post-mortem examination before handing over the body to the family for burial.

News Source : STAFF REPORT

