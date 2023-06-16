Man killed in Annapolis shooting remembered by family today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Thursday, relatives and acquaintances of Christian Segovia convened to honor his memory. Segovia was among the trio of men who lost their lives in Annapolis due to a disagreement over parking. Numerous attendees expressed disbelief over the untimely passing of the 24-year-old. The commemoration took place at Grandville Gude Park in Laurel. According to his family, Segovia was dedicated to supporting his son financially and was eagerly anticipating the arrival of another child.

