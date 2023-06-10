Man killed in Fredericksburg shooting, say police today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A homicide investigation has been launched in Fredericksburg following the fatal shooting of a man early on Saturday. The Fredericksburg E-911 Center received a call at 3:30 a.m. reporting an unconscious and bleeding man on Lafayette Boulevard near Twin Lake Drive. Patrol officers from the Fredericksburg Police Department attended the scene and found the man had suffered gunshot wounds. They provided life-saving measures until medics arrived, but the victim was later pronounced dead. The area was cordoned off, and a detective was called to the scene. During an initial investigation, officers discovered multiple cartridge casings and several vehicles that had been hit by gunfire. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department or to use the anonymous tip service provided through text or the FPD Tip app.

News Source : Brittney Melton

Source Link :Police: Shooting leaves man dead in Fredericksburg/