Man killed in Gurugram after bike hits truck, suspect arrested

Goldy Prajapat – victim name : Man named Goldy Prajapat killed in motorcycle accident involving trailer truck on Southern Peripheral Road, suspect arrested.

A 21-year-old man lost his life, and his cousin sustained injuries after their motorcycle collided with a trailer truck that was speeding from the wrong side on Southern Peripheral Road in Sector 74, Gurugram on Wednesday. The truck driver who fled the accident scene was apprehended by the police on Thursday. The victims were heading to the Border Security Force (BSF) camp in Bhondsi from Kasan in Manesar when the incident occurred around 4 am. The deceased was identified as Goldy Prajapat, and his injured cousin as Nitin Kumar (35). Kumar was driving the motorcycle, and Prajapat was riding pillion. Prajapat suffered serious head injuries and was rushed to the government hospital in Sector 10A, but he succumbed to his injuries. The trailer truck suddenly took a sharp turn from the wrong direction, and Kumar failed to stop the motorcycle in time, colliding with the back of the heavy vehicle. The two-wheeler was severely damaged beyond recognition. The trailer was seized from the accident spot, and the driver was arrested on Thursday after his identity was revealed from the truck owner. The suspect, Shahzad, aged about 30 years, hails from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. An FIR was filed against Shahzad under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) at Badshahpur police station. In another incident on June 5, a 30-year-old autorickshaw driver was killed after a motorcyclist hit him when he got off the vehicle on National Highway flyover above Hero Honda Chowk to pick up a piece of cloth that had fallen on the road. The motorcyclist was also injured and is undergoing treatment. An FIR was registered against the motorcyclist at Sector 37 police station based on a complaint by the victim’s elder brother.

Read Full story : Man killed, cousin injured after bike hits truck on SPR /

News Source : Debashish Karmakar

Fatal motorcycle accident SPR Truck collision motorcycle death SPR road accident fatality Motorcycle crash truck collision Cousin injured SPR truck accident