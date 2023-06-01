“Man killed in hit-and-run identified as Robert B. Ketchum, 62, from Portland”

Robert Ketchum hit-and-run victim : “Robert B. Ketchum identified as victim in Portland hit-and-run”

Robert B. Ketchum, a 62-year-old Portland resident, was identified as the victim of a hit-and-run that occurred on April 28. Ketchum’s family has been informed of his passing, but the suspected driver has yet to be located by police, and no additional information about the driver has been released. The investigation is still ongoing. All rights reserved by KPTV-KPDX, copyright 2023.

News Source : https://www.kptv.com

