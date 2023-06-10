Man Killed in Indiana Crash: David Kidwell Identified as Victim

David Kidwell : 73-year-old David Kidwell dies in Indiana crash

On Friday, a crash in Jefferson County, Indiana claimed the life of a man. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on State Road 256 in the 11000 block. Initial reports suggest that a FedEx delivery van was making a left turn into a driveway when a motorcyclist, traveling in the opposite direction, collided with the van. Unfortunately, both drivers were unable to see each other due to the driveway’s elevation. The motorcyclist, identified as David Kidwell, aged 73, died at the scene. The City of Madison, Indiana, expressed its condolences for Kidwell, who had worked for the city since 1995 and was known for his holiday light structures. The city hopes that Kidwell’s legacy will live on through the holiday lights he created for Madison.

News Source : https://www.wave3.com

