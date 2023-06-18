Man killed in Indiana semi-truck crash, identified as Darrell Charles Kositzke

Darrell Charles Kositzke : Man killed in Indiana semi-truck crash: Darrell Charles Kositzke identified as suspect/victim

A fatal accident occurred on Saturday afternoon in Delaware County, Indiana, when two semi-trucks collided. The Indiana State Police, Pendleton District was notified of the incident at approximately 5:16 p.m. near the Pipe Creek Rest Area. Darrell Charles Kositzke, a 65-year-old Michigan resident, was driving the red Freightliner semi tractor-trailer that rear-ended the other semi-truck that had stopped in traffic. Kositzke was found unconscious and trapped in the wreckage, and emergency crews were unable to save him. He suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Delaware County Coroner. The other driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to IU Ball Memorial Hospital. Investigation into the crash revealed that the standstill semi-truck had stopped due to construction and was rear-ended by Kositzke, who was believed to be distracted at the time of the accident. The northbound lanes of Interstate 69 were closed while the wreckage was cleared and the incident was investigated. The Alexandria Fire Department, Gaston Fire Department, Gaston EMS, Delaware County EMA, Delaware County Sheriff’s Department, and Northwest Towing provided assistance.

