Man killed in Linn County crash identified as David Dickson





Scene after a crash at the intersection of County Home Road and North 10th Street, just north of Marion, on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (Linn County Sheriff’s Office photo)



The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal crash that occurred in Linn County on Tuesday morning as David Dickson, 50, of Marion. According to reports, Dickson was a passenger in a Nissan Rogue that was struck by a semi-truck while driving north on North 10th Street. The impact caused the Nissan to be pushed into the yard of a vacant house at 2409 County Home Road. The driver of the Nissan, Aubrey Griner, 18, of Adel was taken to a hospital with serious injuries while the semi-truck driver, James Schmitt, 74, of Earlville, suffered a minor injury. Dickson was pronounced dead at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office, Marion Fire Department, and Iowa Department of Public Safety Motor Vehicle Enforcement responded to the scene. The accident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

