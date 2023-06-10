Man killed in Miami Springs police chase

“Man killed in police chase in Miami Springs” : Man killed in police chase crash in Miami Springs

An investigation is underway in Miami Springs after a man was killed in a police chase early Saturday morning. The man was driving a stolen vehicle and crashed into a utility pole at Northwest 66th Avenue after fleeing from Miami Springs police who attempted to stop him on Northwest 36th Street. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by MDFR, while the passenger was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma in stable condition. The Miami-Dade Police Department is now leading the investigation. The victim’s identity has not been released.

News Source : Joseph Ojo,Ryan Mackey

