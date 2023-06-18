Man killed in motorcycle crash in Kings County identified as Brandon Moreno

On May 27, an accident occurred on Highway 43 and Dover Avenue involving Moreno and his girlfriend.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Family and friends were taking action Saturday to honor and remember a young man who died in crash near Hanford on Memorial Day weekend.

A group of motorcycle riders gathered at Burris Park in Kings County to celebrate the life of Brandon Moreno.

Moreno and his girlfriend were involved in the accident.

Both were rushed to the hospital, but Moreno did not survive. His girlfriend, Amaya, has since been recovering at CRMC.

Moreno was described as respectful, always smiling, and a fantastic mechanic. He was 23 years old.



RELATED:

Family remembers man killed in motorcycle crash in Kings County

