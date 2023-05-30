Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Shreveport identified as Robert Diamond

Robert Diamond : 60-year-old Robert Diamond dead after shootout with Shreveport police

A shootout with police in Shreveport, Louisiana has resulted in the death of 60-year-old Robert Diamond. The incident occurred when two officers responded to a welfare concern and encountered Diamond, who fired shots. The officers were unharmed, but Diamond was hit and later pronounced dead at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport. The Louisiana State Police are investigating the officer-involved shooting and have requested anyone with information or media to contact them. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has confirmed that Diamond’s death marks the 30th homicide in Shreveport and Caddo Parish so far this year.

News Source : News Radio 710 KEEL

Officer involved shooting Man dead SE Shreveport Police shooting Use of force