Man killed in Pueblo hit-and-run; suspect arrested

Martin William Martinez hit-and-run victim in Pueblo County : Man killed in hit-and-run in Pueblo, Martin William Martinez identified as victim

The man who died in a hit-and-run incident on West Arroyo Avenue in Pueblo County, Colorado, on June 15 has been identified by the Pueblo County Coroner. Martin William Martinez, aged 37 and from Pueblo, was hit by a car in the 900 block of West Arroyo Avenue, near I-25 and West Northern Avenue. He was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries. According to the Pueblo Police Department, the hit-and-run suspect was arrested a few blocks away from the scene of the crash, following interviews with several witnesses. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact PPD or submit an anonymous tip to Pueblo Crime Stoppers.

News Source : Alina Lee

