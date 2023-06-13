Man killed in San Jose while crossing McKee Road

San Jose pedestrian killed in traffic accident : Man killed crossing McKee Road in San Jose

Traffic on McKee Road in East San Jose was halted for hours on Monday morning after a man was struck and killed while crossing the street. This incident marked the city’s 21st fatal crash this year and occurred near the 280 interchange just past Jackson Avenue. Although San Jose’s traffic-related deaths have decreased from last year’s 33, Monday’s tragedy highlights the need for further improvements. According to officers on the scene, the man was likely crossing the street outside of a crosswalk when he was hit at around 8 a.m. Residents in the area claim that the road is hazardous for drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians.

San Jose’s Department of Transportation is working to enhance safety by implementing both permanent and temporary measures on the street where the accident occurred. The plan includes raised speed bump-like crosswalks at Jackson and McKee to facilitate safer crossings and a fence along the median to prevent individuals from crossing outside of the designated areas. The improvements aim to encourage pedestrians to use crosswalks while making it less convenient to cross outside of them. The city hopes that these measures will provide nicer pedestrian amenities and ultimately save lives.

While San Jose has had fewer traffic fatalities this year than in the past, with 21 people losing their lives on San Jose streets to date, any death is tragic and unacceptable. The city is committed to a data-based approach to catch up and hopefully surpass the need represented by fatal and severe-injury crashes. San Jose’s and the community’s efforts are showing that lives can be saved, but work must continue to improve street safety.

Read Full story : San Jose pedestrian death reminds leaders of increased importance for road safety /

News Source : ABC7 San Francisco

San Jose pedestrian safety Road safety awareness Pedestrian accident prevention Traffic safety measures Municipal road safety initiatives