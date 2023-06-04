Man killed in scuffle at MLA’s event, victim identified as Pakali Varun

Pakali Varun – focus keyword including victim’s name. : Man killed in scuffle at MLA’s event in Chikkamagaluru, suspect identified as Pakali Varun

The CSS code styles the appearance of HTML elements, specifically the li and a.highlight elements. The background-color is set to #fff147, the padding is 6px on top and bottom and 9px on the left and right, and the margins on the left and right are -9px. The text color is set to #000000. Additionally, the .highlight_text class within the .meganizr li element has a font-weight of bold and a color of #fff147.

In the news article, a 28-year-old man named Pakali Varun was stabbed to death during a scuffle that broke out among friends at a felicitation program for a newly elected MLA in Tarikere, Chikkamagaluru district. The scuffle was over a trivial matter of changing a song during a dance. Two others, Sanju and Manju, suffered minor injuries. The Superintendent of Police, Uma Prashanth, identified the deceased and assured that all suspects would be arrested soon.

The website uses cookies to personalize content and advertising and to improve user experience. By continuing to use the site, the revised Privacy Policy and the use of cookies are accepted.

Read Full story : Man killed in scuffle over trivial issue at MLA’s event in Chikkamagaluru /

News Source : Deccan Herald

MLA event violence Chikkamagaluru scuffle Trivial issue altercation Fatal brawl at political rally Search engine optimization Chikkamagaluru news