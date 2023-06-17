Man killed in shooting and car crashes into building on Friday night in Kansas City. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Following a car crash at Linwood Boulevard and Cleveland Avenue on Friday night, Kansas City police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead. According to department spokesperson Capt. Corey Carlisle, officers responded to reports of the crash with injuries just after 11 p.m. However, the situation quickly turned into a shooting as police were dispatched to the area. Upon arriving, investigators discovered a car that had crashed into a nearby building, with a man lying on the pavement next to it. Although emergency medical personnel attempted to provide treatment, the man was declared dead at the scene. As of Saturday morning, it is unclear what led to the crash or the victim’s death. Police are currently canvassing the area for witnesses, and anyone with information can contact detectives at 816-234-5043 or anonymously through the department’s hotline at 816-474-TIPS. The department is offering up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. This incident marks Kansas City’s 88th homicide of 2023, according to data maintained by The Star.

News Source : Matti Gellman

Source Link :Friday night shooting leaves man dead and a car crashed into a Kansas City building/