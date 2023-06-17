Man killed in shooting outside banquet hall in Egg Harbor City

Terrance Dismuke : Man killed in shooting outside Atlantic County banquet hall

The banquet hall in Atlantic County, New Jersey was the site of a shooting on Friday night, resulting in the death of one man, according to police. The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. outside of Beacon Hall on St. Louis Avenue and Beethoven Street in Egg Harbor City. The victim, identified as 30-year-old Terrance Dismuke of Atlantic City, was attending a graduation party inside the hall when shots were fired outside. It is unclear whether the shooting was connected to the party. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit.

Read Full story : 30-year-old Terrance Dismuke dies in shooting outside Beacon Hall in Egg Harbor City, Atlantic Couty /

News Source : 6abc Philadelphia

Egg Harbor City shooting Atlantic County violence Beacon Hall shooting Terrance Dismuke tragedy Crime in New Jersey