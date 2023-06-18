Man killed in single car crash in Knott County, Kentucky: Gary Amburgey identified as victim

Gary Amburgey : Man killed in single car crash after hitting fallen tree in Knott County

A man was killed in a single car accident in Knott County, Kentucky on Saturday, and the incident is currently being investigated by Kentucky State Police. The accident occurred when a tree fell onto KY-1393 in the Mallie community, hitting a southbound car. The driver, identified as 70-year-old Gary Amburgey of Pinetop, was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Knott County Coroner’s Office. The police report stated that the incident is still under investigation.

News Source : LEX 18 News – Lexington, KY (WLEX)

