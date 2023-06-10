Tristan Thai Ngo victim name : Man Killed in Single Vehicle Crash in Irvine, Identified as Tristan Thai Ngo of Lake Forest

Early Saturday morning in Irvine, a 20-year-old man named Tristan Thai Ngo of Lake Forest lost control of his maroon Lexus sedan while driving eastbound on Barranca Parkway and collided with three trees, a pole, and a fire hydrant before hitting a fourth tree and stopping. Ngo was pronounced dead at the scene by the Orange County Fire Authority. Irvine Police Department is requesting anyone with information regarding the crash to contact Detective Joshua Balos at 949-724-7024.

Read Full story : 20-year-old man dies after losing control of vehicle in Irvine /

News Source : Will Conybeare

Irvine car accident Fatal car crash Traffic fatalities Road safety Vehicle control