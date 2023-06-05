Man killed in St. Croix County officer-involved shooting during domestic disturbance call

St. Croix County officer-involved shooting victim name : Death of 42-Year-Old Man in St. Croix County Officer-Involved Shooting

A press release from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office reports that a domestic disturbance call on June 3, 2023, resulted in the death of a 42-year-old man from New Richmond, Wisconsin. The incident occurred in Star Prairie Township, St. Croix County, and was reported to the St. Croix County Emergency Communication Center at approximately 10:46 p.m. The caller informed authorities that her husband was “out of control” and threatening to retrieve his AR rifle. Responding officers from the St. Croix County Deputies and the New Richmond Police Department found the female caller outside the residence and were informed that two juveniles were still inside the home, while the male subject remained inside and posed a threat to the officers.

Upon assessing the situation through a window, the deputies saw that the man had armed himself with a hunting rifle. Despite attempts to establish communication, the subject continued making threats and ultimately emerged from the residence with the long gun, confronting the officers. In response to the immediate threat, a St. Croix County deputy and a New Richmond officer fired their weapons, striking the subject. Unfortunately, the man died from his injuries at the scene. No other individuals were harmed.

The deceased has been identified as a 42-year-old white male from New Richmond, WI. Per Wisconsin State Statute 175.47, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office will be responsible for conducting the criminal investigation into this incident. Once the investigation is concluded, the case file will be transferred to the St. Croix County District Attorney’s Office for review.

In accordance with standard protocol, the deputy and officer involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation and internal review take place. Authorities emphasize that this is an ongoing investigation, and further updates will be released later in the week.

News Source : DrydenWire.com

Officer-involved shooting St. Croix County investigation Recent news shooting Law enforcement investigation Criminal investigation St. Croix County