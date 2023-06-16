Man killed in Worcester County crash identified as Alexander Prince

Alexander Prince, victim : Fatal Crash Victim: Alexander Prince, 34, of New Jersey

A 34-year-old man from New Jersey, Alexander Prince, died in a fatal car crash in Worcester County early on June 16. Prince was driving a white Nissan Rogue with three passengers, including Vanessa Piquant, 33, and her two children, ages 6 and 8, all from New York. The three passengers were transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury for treatment. The crash occurred when, for unknown reasons, Prince’s vehicle left the road and hit a tree on Route 113 at Betheden Church Road in Pocomoke. Maryland State Police from the Berlin Barrack responded to the scene, and the crash is still under investigation.

Read Full story : New Jersey man dies, three injured in fatal Worcester County crash /

News Source : Kristian Jaime