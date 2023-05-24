Tyler Andrew Thornton, victim : Man Killed in Yulee Crash Involving Deputy Identified as Tyler Andrew Thornton

According to the crash report, Tyler Andrew Thornton, 31, was declared dead at the site of the accident. First Coast News (On Your Side) reported that Tobie Nell Perkins and Sarah Glenn authored the article and it was published and updated on May 24, 2023, at 1:03 PM EDT. The article contains information about a fatal crash involving a Nassau County deputy and a driver who was identified as Tyler Andrew Thornton. The crash occurred when the deputy was responding to a call for assistance on a human trafficking case and the other vehicle attempted to make a left turn onto Daydream Avenue. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash while Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper expressed his condolences to the victim’s family.

News Source : Tobie Nell Perkins

