Man killed, Jayden Pitter identified as victim, in targeted shooting north of Toronto; police searching for suspects

Jayden Pitter : Man Killed, Another Injured in Targeted Shooting: Jayden Pitter Identified as Victim

Police in the northern outskirts of Toronto are on the hunt for two suspects after a targeted shooting resulted in the death of one man and left another critically injured. Emergency services were called to an industrial plaza on Creditstone Road near Highway 7 West in Vaughan, Ontario, at 3:40 a.m. on Wednesday. Upon arrival, officers found two men with gunshot wounds, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased victim was identified as 23-year-old Jayden Pitter from Brampton. The other victim was rushed to a trauma center and is now in stable condition. The shooting is believed to have been targeted, and police are searching for two suspects who wore dark clothing at the time of the incident. The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored, mid-size SUV. Police are encouraging anyone with information related to the shooting to contact the York Regional Police Homicide Unit or provide anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers.

News Source : Toronto

